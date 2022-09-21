How to set up multiple UPI IDs in Google Pay

Transactions through UPI has become common in recent times. As per recent report by National Payments Corporation of India, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rose to 657 crore transactions as of August 2022.

Hence, here are a few steps through which you can setup multiple UPI IDs for your Google Pay.

Step-by-step guide for multiple UPI on GPay

An user is required to create a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) on an UPI add in order to make UPI transactions. Additional UPI IDs push up the success rate of payment on real-time. In Google Pay, VPA are set as yourname@okbankname.

Proceed to Google Pay app and sign in.

Tap on the profile picture on the top-right corner.

As the next step, tap on Payment Methods and choose the bank account you want to add an UPI ID for.

Go on to tap on Manage UPI IDs option.

Select ‘+’ next to the one the user wants to create for. To add multiple UPI IDs, one need to repeat the process.