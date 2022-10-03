The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently launched ‘UPI Lite’ to make low-value transactions using the local wallet on a smartphone. According to reports, UPI currently holds 96 per cent share in overall digital payments. UPI Lite will help users make digital payments of ₹200 or less. The feature will enable users to make payments offline via QR code.

How to set up UPI Lite on BHIM app

The BHIM app was launched by NPCI in 2016 to facilitate digital payments.

Step 1: Download and install BHIM app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Log in and add a bank account for UPI transactions.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap the UPI Lite banner.

Step 4: Click ‘enable now’ button.

Step 5: Enter the amount you want to transfer and select the bank account.

Step 6: Enable UPI Lite.

Step 7: Enter the UPI PIN. Once the amount is transfered, your UPI Lite eWallet will be activated.

Note that you can hold up to ₹2,000 in your UPI Lite wallet.