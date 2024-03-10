NEC Corporation India, whose association with India goes back more than 70 years, has had a role to play in many of the landmark feats of the country. In an email interaction with businessline, Aalok Kumar, Corporate Officer & Senior VP – Head of the Global Smart City Business Development Department and President & CEO, NEC Corporation India, underscores the company’s commitment to empowering citizens and fostering social progress through technology. Kumar is also bullish about leveraging the company’s rich experience in India to shape dynamic and inclusive smart city initiatives worldwide. Excerpts:

Q Given the key role that NEC has played in India’s digital transformation, what exciting opportunities do you see going forward?

The success of India’s digital transformation story can be summed up in its adoption of Aadhaar. This underscores India’s intent and ability to leverage technology for the betterment of its citizens and open the doors to myriad possibilities. The focus on connecting every nook and corner of the country, including the remote islands has a profound impact on local communities, reshaping everyday lives and unlocking unprecedented potential for citizen growth. The Kochi - Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Cable (KLI) and the Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Islands submarine (CANI) highlight the government’s leadership in harnessing technology for social progress.

NEC India has had the privilege of being the technology partner in both these interventions and has witnessed first hand technology’s power to foster economic growth, improve access to education and healthcare and strengthen social connections across the islands. By providing high-speed internet connectivity, NEC is proud to empower residents, connecting the unconnected and contributing to India’s growing potential as a digital powerhouse. Similarly, our role in projects like Aadhaar is a testament to our focus on enabling authorities to improve citizen experiences at scale. From simplifying public bus ticketing to managing peak-hour traffic and enhancing airport boarding experiences, our citizen-centric approach is evident in the tangible impact on lives.

Going forward, India’s focus on enhancing technological and AI capabilities, coupled with strategic investments in network technologies, will strengthen its foundation to usher in a more inclusive digital era.

Q How does India, both as a significant market and source of innovative solutions, contribute to NEC’s global strategy?

Across all our operations, our key focus is to consistently improve on our technological innovations and enhance our implementation capabilities.

The India strategy is entirely aligned with this, and over the last 70 years of our presence here, the market has steadily grown in importance for NEC at a global level. Over time, our interventions in India have added tremendous value to our capabilities, imbuing them with agility and creativity, further strengthened by the rich talent pool present here. The diversity, versatility and nuanced operational complexities inherent in the Indian landscape have deepened the depth and breadth of our experience and expertise, such that it has culminated in a playbook of best practices and use cases that can have global applications. Simply put, if it can be done in India, it can be done anywhere else.

This is exemplified in our body of work in the smart city vertical encompassing 12-plus projects across the country, public safety initiatives and the submarine cable projects, to name a few. Each region brings with it a unique set of challenges that need solving and that demands agile problem-solving and a ‘think-on-your-feet’ approach to innovation.

Q While many of India’s digital initiatives are groundbreaking, what are the potential disruptors or accelerators?

While India’s digital initiatives over the years have paved the way for a transformative journey, various factors have influenced this progress. At this moment in time, the potential accelerators include advancements in artificial intelligence like generative AI, which can significantly build upon the gains that AI has brought in terms of bridging skill gaps, creating new job opportunities and streamlining workflows across every conceivable sector.

Within this realm, there is a lot to be discovered in human-led AI initiatives and solutions. Beyond the mission-critical role that humans play in keeping biases out and ensuring that there are guardrails within which AI operates, blending human and artificial intelligence can bring about unique and creative ideas to life. At NEC, where the end-user/common man is at the centre of everything we do, we emphasise that all our innovations are human-led. By prioritising human needs and values, we can ensure technology serves our betterment. By remaining proactive and optimistic and leveraging effective local partnerships, we can work together toward creating a fair, inclusive, and beneficial AI future for all.

India’s continued investment in appropriate technologies, coupled with balanced approaches to addressing concerns within smart cities, will lay the foundation for long-term success. A government-endorsed, standardised Smart City model would further accelerate this progress by ensuring consistent development and positive citizen experiences across the nation.

Q As the head of NEC’s Global Smart Cities Business, how do you intend to utilise NEC’s experience in India to shape your global smart city initiatives?

I see NEC’s experience in India as a powerful launchpad for shaping our global smart city initiatives. India’s unique position as a rapidly urbanising nation undergoing digital transformation at scale offers an invaluable testing ground for innovative solutions. Implementing complex, large-scale projects in India has equipped our teams with the versatility, adaptability and depth of experience needed to tackle diverse challenges anywhere in the world. Some of these projects include the award-winning automatic fare collection system for transforming Surat’s urban mobility, biometric identification solutions for law enforcement in Karnataka, CDAC and the Kerala Police and supporting the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in converting its smart city control centre into a war room to combat the spread of coronavirus in the city back in 2020. This experience aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering world-class and dynamic smart city solutions globally.

Furthermore, India’s young and tech-savvy population, a true “demographic dividend,” actively engages in shaping the evolution of smart cities. This ongoing engagement allows us to continuously learn and refine our solutions for global application by co-creating and catering to specific needs and aspirations. This experience not only sets the direction and trajectory for our smart city vertical but also allows us to capture valuable real-life use cases that can be applied and adapted to other markets globally.