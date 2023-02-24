Infopark Kochi has been upgraded from A-minus to an A-stable rating by CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Service of India Limited) for financial institutions. The recognition is based on maintaining proper progress in financial status, spending money on projects with the help of the State government, and implementing projects with an eye to the future.

CRISIL provides ratings and research in addition to risk and policy advisory services.

Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark Kochi, said the park is focused on progressive projects and this recognition is a matter of pride and inspiration for the journey ahead.