IT major Infosys and NVIDIA have expanded their strategic collaboration with the aim of helping enterprises drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions.

The broadened alliance will bring the NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes, and GPU systems to Infosys Topaz — an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms that accelerate business value using generative AI technologies.

Through the integration, Infosys will create offerings customers can adopt, to easily integrate generative AI into their businesses, said the company.

Additionally, Infosys plans to set up an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence, where it will train and certify 50,000 of its employees on NVIDIA AI technology to provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers across industries.

“Infosys is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-based services to our clients worldwide. Our clients are also looking at complex AI use cases that can drive significant business value across their entire value chain,” said Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys.

Infosys uses the full-stack NVIDIA generative AI platform, including hardware and enterprise-grade software to innovate across its business operations, and it is helping customers create generative AI applications for business operations, sales and marketing.

With NVIDIA AI Enterprise frameworks, pre-trained models, and toolkits — including the NVIDIA NeMo LLM framework, NVIDIA Metropolis for computer vision, and NVIDIA Riva for speech AI — Infosys has already developed multiple AI-first enterprise offerings across industries.

“Generative AI will drive the next wave of enterprise productivity gains. The NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem is ramping up quickly to provide the platform for generative AI. Together, NVIDIA and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions,” said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA.

The collaboration extends to digitalization applications, with a focus on developing solutions for enterprise use cases across 3D workflows, design collaboration, digital twin, world simulation, and others. Infosys and NVIDIA are also co-developing AI-powered solutions in areas like 5G, cybersecurity, and energy transition.