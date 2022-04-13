Jio Kerala to step up 4G network by 15% this fiscal

Reliance Jio is expanding its 4G network in Kerala by about 15 per cent in the new fiscal. It currently has over 15,000 4G network sites in the State.

The expansion aims to augment Jio’s 4G and ‘enhanced Mobile Broadband Service’ (eMBB) network for high-quality connectivity across the State.

The company had in early 2021 announced a 15 per cent expansion of 4G network, which it completed by end December

Late in 2021, as per Kerala government guidelines, Jio focused on enhanced coverage in tribal hamlet areas, which is expected to help launch new economic activities in these parts and assist relief agencies during natural disasters. The company, during the pandemic, deployed over 30 towers in remote areas, based on requests from the residents.

In the past year, it has deployed an additional 30 MHz spectrum and enhanced backhaul capacity in Kerala circle to help meet the growing demand for data.

Data demand and data consumption has increased post Covid with the expansion of work-from-home facility, online education, and use of OTT platforms for calls and entertainment.

The company offers 1 Gbps broadband connectivity via Jio fiber across 40 towns in Kerala.