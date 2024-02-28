The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a cautionary message to mobile phone users advising them against charging their devices using public ports. The warning comes amidst growing concerns over the security risks posed by a cyberattack known as “juice jacking.”

Juice jacking is a form of cyberattack where hackers tamper with public USB charging ports, infecting them with malware or making hardware changes that allow them to steal data from devices connected to them. This type of attack has been a growing concern, with incidents reported in various public spaces such as airports, hotels, and shopping centres.

RBI emphasised the importance of protecting personal and financial data while using mobile devices.

“In today’s digital age, it is crucial for individuals to be vigilant about their cybersecurity. Charging your phone using public ports or conducting financial transactions over public Wi-Fi networks can expose your data to potential threats. It is advisable to use your personal charger and a trusted power source to charge your devices,” RBI said.

To protect themselves from juice jacking and other cyber threats, mobile phone users are advised to use their personal chargers and avoid connecting their devices to public USB ports. Additionally, using a virtual private network (VPN) and ensuring that devices have the latest security updates installed can help mitigate the risk of cyberattacks.

The RBI’s warning serves as a reminder for mobile phone users to be cautious about their cybersecurity practices and take necessary precautions to protect their personal and financial information from potential threats.