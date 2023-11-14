Kerala startup Versicles Technologies has launched a first-of-its-kind digital health kiosk that provides basic diagnostics like blood pressure, blood sugar and heart conditions with accuracy in multiple languages and at low prices, bringing healthcare facility at doorstep.

Known as Prognosis, the kiosk, launched by Versicles Technologies, is equipped with a touch screen that offers clear video instructions to users for receiving accurate readings. It has machines that measure a user’s blood pressure, blood sugar, heart conditions (ECG monitor), temperature (wireless Bluetooth thermometer) and weight. The kiosk, which provides multilingual instructions through an AI-based voice bot, also features a resting bench where one can comfortably sit during tests.

The kiosk (myprognosis.ai/kiosk) provides results in just under a minute and also offers immediate recommendations if irregularities are detected in an individual’s vitals. As it is integrated with tele-health, users can consult doctors and obtain prescriptions without a physical appointment.

The digital kiosk can be installed in hospitals, offices, malls and gyms to provide additional remote care options. Each kiosk is manned by a certified nurse and can walk the patient through a self-assessment or periodic check-ups.

Manoj Dethan, CEO, Versicles Technologies (versicles.com), said the health kiosk is an avant-garde startup venture that hospitals across the state can harness. “It also serves as an information hub, offering users insights into various medical services, catering to the company’s broader mission of promoting health awareness,” Dethan said.

Versicles has the credit of launching Vend’N’Go, a food kiosk product that has become a huge success in Kerala.

Kiran Karunakaran, founder of Versicles Technologies, said, “With our Prognosis health kiosk, we aim to revolutionise the way individuals access basic health checks, bridging the gap between early detection and professional healthcare. The digital devices feed data into our cloud-based medical inference AI engine. The kiosk can easily and accurately identify hidden conditions like heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) and diabetes, and connect to expert medical care at the right time.”

