The tech industry is eagerly embracing language models such as Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Large Language Models (LLM) which is opening up immense possibilities for innovation.

NLP connects computers to humans, aiding systems to understand human language, enabling interactive voice assistants. LLM is smart-tech that learns from text, powering applications like chatbots. As businesses seek better ways to communicate with users, NLP and LLMs are becoming must-haves in the evolving tech landscape.

NLP focuses on the point of contact between computers and human language, while LLMs help to understand and generate human-like language.

Technology experts say that the future of LLM-based AI is promising, with potential applications in personalized recommendations, language translation, and education. India, like other countries, has been actively working on AI research, including LLMs.

Siraj MA, Director-Data and AI - Experion Technologies, a Kerala based Product Engineering company said India’s technology landscape underscores a robust foundation for the growth of NLP with vast opportunities. With over 99,000 recognized start-ups and a surge in internet users, reaching 900 million by 2025, there is a burgeoning market for innovative NLP solutions. The growth of fintech, digital payments and Generative AI presents fertile ground for NLP applications, while the industry’s focus on SaaS, cloud solutions, and emerging technologies signals a demand for NLP-driven insights. The confluence of talent, technology adoption, and digital transformation reflects a promising trajectory for NLP in India, he said.

However, the adoption and migration to Indian LLMs face hurdles, including integration challenges and the need for a compelling cost-benefit analysis. Building trust through consistent performance is crucial, considering the established reputation of global models.

Sunil Sharma, Global Head of Data Science and Digital Engineering – CriticalRiver said Indian LLMs may excel in understanding local languages, dialects, and cultural nuances, offering unique advantages in specific problems and use cases. In the broader scope of NLP in India, numerous opportunities arise particularly in multilingual communication, regional language support, customer service, e-commerce, education, healthcare, and public services. The successful deployment of robust Indian LLMs and NLP solutions relies on collaboration between researchers, developers, and businesses to address the unique requirements of the Indian market.

According to recent NASSCOM surveys, the technology industry, surpassing $200 billion in FY22, is poised to achieve $245 billion in FY23 and targets $500 billion milestone by 2030.