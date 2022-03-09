Making women tech undergrads globally competitive

Deeptech-skilling company TalentSprint, an arm of the NSE group, has tied up with Google to announce the fourth edition of the Women Engineers (WE) programme.

The programme is aimed at preparing women students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to pursue careers in technology. B.Tech or B.E. students, specialising in IT, CSE, EEE, Math, Applied Math or equivalent subjects and having scored marks over 70 per cent in their class 10 and 12, are eligible for this programme.

Applications are currently open for eligible students.

Offered as a two-year intensive programme, WE offers classes from expert faculty from TalentSprint and mentorship from engineers and technology leaders at Google.

The fourth edition will onboard 250 first-year students and equip them with technology skills to make them competitive globally. The short-listed candidates will get a stipend of ₹1 lakh each.

“The first three cohorts had registered 100 placements with 50 global technology companies absorbing them,” Santanu Paul, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, TalentSprint, said.

“They were offered an average salary of three times the market median and highest compensation of ₹54 lakh,” he said.

The lack of adequate diversity, equity and inclusion in the global technology sector, and the low representation of women, in particular, are mainstream concerns.

“We started the programme four years ago to address this challenge. The earlier three cohorts of the programme have received over 55,000 applications,” he said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Shiv Venkataraman, Vice-President and General Manager, Google, said that the success of the earlier cohorts had encouraged the company to scale up the programme.