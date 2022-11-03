Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday its India head, Ajit Mohan, stepped down to pursue another opportunity,

“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company. Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners, and people. We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships,” said Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta.

Mohan has been leading key launches for Meta, including the introduction of short-form reels in India, as well as the collaboration between WhatsApp and JioMart.

