Mark Zuckerberg has announced the global rollout of Communities on WhatsApp. In addition, abilities to create in-chat polls, 32-person video calling feature, and groups with 1,024 participants will be rolled out on the instant messaging app.

WhatsApp Communities will allow users to have structured discussion groups. The feature will have admin controls, support for sub-groups, connectivity to 32 individuals on video and voice calls, large file sharing, and polls.

According to a TechCrunch report, the Meta owned social media platform already has some features developed for Communities, including the ability to share large files and a message delete feature for the admins.

Here’s a screenshot WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo shared highlighting WhatsApp Communities feature:

WhatsApp Communities

According to WhatsApp, Community admins can unlink groups from the space and remove individual members.

In addition, the platform is working to bring an edit message feature to iOS. It recently released the ability to forward messages, videos, images, GIFs, and documents with captions.

