Info-tech

Microsoft Corporation (India) logs 22 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 8,883 cr for FY20

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Microsoft Corporation (India) has clocked a 21.6 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 8,882.8 crore in FY 2019-20, regulatory documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

Microsoft India’s total revenue stood at Rs 7,301.4 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2019.

When contacted, Microsoft India did not offer any comments.

According to the document, Microsoft’s revenue from operations was Rs 8,820.4 crore, while net profit stood at Rs 624.7 crore (up 61.8 per cent from Rs 386 crore in FY19).

The company’s total expenses were Rs 7,967.2 crore in 2019-20.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 02, 2020
Microsoft
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.