Microsoft Edge gains in the browser market, Chrome in the lead: Report

Microsoft Edge is gaining further popularity in the browser market with Google maintaining its lead according to the latest data shared by Netmarketshare.

Google Chrome in October had a 69.25 per cent market in the browser segment in October compared to 69.94 per cent share in September.

Microsoft Edge, however, is gaining more users. Edge had a 10.22 per cent market share in October up from 8.84 per cent share in September.

Microsoft is bullish on its Edge web browser. The tech giant is moving more users to Edge amid its plan to phase out Internet Explorer 11 from Microsoft 365 apps and services by August 2021. Microsoft has started to redirect users to Microsoft Edge from Internet Explorer in some cases.

For instance, starting with the Microsoft Edge Stable version 87 slated for release this month, Microsoft will redirect users to Edge when they try to access websites that are incompatible with Explorer. Users will receive a one-time dialogue box explaining why they are being redirected, post which, their data will be moved to Edge.

Third position

Further, amid the Google versus Microsoft browser battle, Mozilla Firefox had slipped to the third position in terms of market share. Edge had taken over the second spot with 8.09 per cent market share in July as Firefox had slipped to the third position with a 7.36 per cent share in July. Firefox held a 7.22 per cent market share in October as per Netmarketshare’s data.