Microsoft tests a more extensive Dark Mode for Word

Microsoft is testing a new update that will provide a more extensive Dark Mode theme for Microsoft Word.

Word currently has a Dark Mode theme that only includes a dark ribbon and toolbars. With the new update, users will also have a dark canvas within Word when they choose the theme.

Ali Forelli, a Program Manager on the Word team working on Accessibility features announced the change in a blog post.

“As we log long hours with our screens, it has become increasingly important to reduce eye strain and accommodate light sensitivity. Therefore, we’ve extended the Black Office theme to now include your document canvas as well,” Forelli said.

With the update, the previously white page colour will be a dark grey/black. Colours within a user’s document will also be shifted to “accommodate the new colour contrast.”

“Indeed, reds, blues, yellows, and other colours will be shifted slightly to mute the overall effect of the colour palette and look more visually pleasing with the new dark background,” as per Forelli.

Users can turn on Dark Mode in the Word canvas by going to File > Account > Office Theme > Black.

The dark canvas does not convey how a document will be printed, or the default view a user’s collaborators will see when they open it.

Users can confirm the default view and view a white canvas using the Switch Modes button available in the View menu. Switch Modes option will help users toggle between the black and white page background colour.

They can also choose to always keep the page colour white in Office Black theme by personalising their choice by going to File > Options > General > Personalize your copy of Microsoft Office and selecting the Disable dark checkbox.

The feature is currently being tested and is available to Microsoft’s Insider Beta Channel users running Version 2012 (Build 13518.10000).