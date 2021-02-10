Microsoft tests a more extensive Dark Mode for Word

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Microsoft is testing a new update that will provide a more extensive Dark Mode theme for Microsoft Word.
Word currently has a Dark Mode theme that only includes a dark ribbon and toolbars. With the new update, users will also have a dark canvas within Word when they choose the theme.
Ali Forelli, a Program Manager on the Word team working on Accessibility features announced the change in a blog post.
“As we log long hours with our screens, it has become increasingly important to reduce eye strain and accommodate light sensitivity. Therefore, we’ve extended the Black Office theme to now include your document canvas as well,” Forelli said.
With the update, the previously white page colour will be a dark grey/black. Colours within a user’s document will also be shifted to “accommodate the new colour contrast.”
“Indeed, reds, blues, yellows, and other colours will be shifted slightly to mute the overall effect of the colour palette and look more visually pleasing with the new dark background,” as per Forelli.
Also read: Microsoft backs Australia’s proposed media laws, eyes expansion
Users can turn on Dark Mode in the Word canvas by going to File > Account > Office Theme > Black.
The dark canvas does not convey how a document will be printed, or the default view a user’s collaborators will see when they open it.
Users can confirm the default view and view a white canvas using the Switch Modes button available in the View menu. Switch Modes option will help users toggle between the black and white page background colour.
They can also choose to always keep the page colour white in Office Black theme by personalising their choice by going to File > Options > General > Personalize your copy of Microsoft Office and selecting the Disable dark checkbox.
The feature is currently being tested and is available to Microsoft’s Insider Beta Channel users running Version 2012 (Build 13518.10000).
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...