Microsoft to launch Surface Laptop Go in India today

Microsoft has announced that the Surface Laptop Go will be available in India from today.

The device will be available via commercial authorised resellers, retail and online partners at a starting price of ₹63,499.

The Surface Go laptop will weigh 1.11 kg. It comes with a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display along with a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel. It is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel i5 Quad-Core Processor. It comes with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The device can provide up to 13 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage.

Buit-in features

The laptop is equipped with built-in Studio Mics, Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio along with a 720p HD camera. It comes with the Microsoft Endpoint Manager and Device Firmware Configuration Interface (DFCI), Surface Laptop Go features USB-C and USB-A ports for display and accessory support.

Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in with a Fingerprint Reader Power button will be available on select models for additional security. The device comes in platinum colour.