Mindtree co-founder’s new venture bets big on AI for enterprise efficiency

Mindtree co-founder and former CEO of Birlasoft and Sasken, Anjan Lahiri says his latest venture Navikenz is focused on helping enterprises discover and implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled solutions to improve business processes.

‘Big clients in portfolio’

The technology industry veteran said that while Navikenz which was launched during the onset of the first Covid wave and thus flew under the radar for some time, has now been able to scale by engaging with Fortune 500 customers to determine what Artificial Intelligence can do for them, utilizing its Business Process Consulting, Enterprise Architecture, Cloud and Data Science capabilities. The company says both in life sciences and discrete manufacturing sectors it has bagged several large clients.

“Navikenz has pioneered a differentiated approach to AI-solutioning. By taking learnings from Kaizen and TQM frameworks, we have formulated a proprietary framework. Services within the framework are designed to speed up organizational capabilities in AI-service generation and fulfilment, creating a pipeline of business generated use-case within a matter of weeks. Big and small enterprises need to leverage AI for enhancing better efficiencies in their process and we enable that to happen,” Lahiri said.

Unlike conventional IT services companies, Navikenz claims its offerings are significantly different. ‘We don’t throw warm bodies at problems rather we supplant human effort with human intuition using our frameworks. For instance, at the same stage we are in Navikenz today, in my earlier ventures, we would have needed several multiple of people we have to achieve the same results,’ adds Lahiri.

Plans more hiring

While the new venture is headquartered in NJ, US with offices in Dallas – US and London – UK, Lahiri says that Navikenz is looking to step up the work they do from India for their global clients. In India, the company which has presence in Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Hyderabad is also in the process of ‘hiring a team of 100 high-end technology professionals, comprising Enterprise Architects, Data Architects, Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers across India and the US in the current year,’ adds Lahiri.

The company which has largely been self-funded till now is also likely to announce a fund raise shortly. ‘This will help us both scale and also validate our differentiation,’ the CEO added.