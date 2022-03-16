iQOO Z6 5G smartphone launched in India

iQOO has launched its iQOO Z6 5G smartphone in India, expanding its Z series portfolio.

The phone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD + display with a resolution of 2408*1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz Touch Sampling rate.

The iQOO Z6 5G smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform. It also features Extended RAM 2.0 that can boost the performance of an 8GB RAM to that of a 12GB RAM, the brand said.

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery, along with 18W Fast Charging technology with reverse charging capabilities.

It has a five-layer Liquid Cooling System for heat dissipation. Further, focused on gaming, it has an Ultra Game Mode that intelligently switches and adapts the gaming experience according to the user’s preference.

“This lets the users switch between the three given modes — Power Saving, Balanced, and Monster Mode — helping them customise the preferences in the form of data including CPU, GPU, memory, battery etc.,” the brand explained.

As for the camera, the iQOO Z6 5G smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera.

Priced at ₹15,499 (Effective Price – ₹13,999) for 4GB+128GB, ₹16,999 (Effective Price – ₹14,999) for 6GB + 128GB and ₹17,999 (Effective Price – ₹15,999) for the 8GB+128GB variant, the iQOO Z6 5G smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store in two colour options Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue starting March 22.