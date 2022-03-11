Samsung Galaxy S22, Tab S8 Series go on sale in India 

Samsung on Friday commenced the sale of the latest flagship - Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series in India. Samsung had first announced the launch at its unpacked event last month.

The Galaxy S22 series had set a new record receiving over 70,000 pre-bookings in less than 12 hours.

Pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones began in India on February 23 while pre-booking for the Galaxy Tab S8 series lineup including the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, and the first-ever Tab S8 Ultra tablet began on February 22.

The devices will now be available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals and leading retail outlets starting today.

Features

The Galaxy S22 Series comes with the latest 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform by Qualcomm. It also comes with a host of new ‘Nightography’ features for photography including the 23 per cent larger sensor than S21 and S21+ and Adaptive Pixel technology.

As for OS, the S Series of smartphones will support Android 12 and One UI 4.1. The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades, Samsung had announced. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, touted to combine the best of the S Series and Samsung’s Note series, will feature a built-in S Pen.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB+512GB) variant is priced at ₹1,18,999 and will be available in Burgundy and Phantom Black colours. The Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB+256GB) priced at ₹1,09,999 will come in Burgundy, Phantom Black and Phantom White colours.

The Galaxy S22+ will come in Phantom Black, Phantom White and green colours. Its 8GB+256GB) variant is priced at ₹88,999 while its 8GB+128GB) variant will be available for ₹84,999. The Galaxy S22 which will also come in Phantom Black, Phantom White and green colours is priced at ₹76,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and ₹72,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate while the Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Battery

In terms of battery and charging, the Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery while the Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with a 10,090mAh battery. The Tab S8 Ultra will have an 11,200mAh battery. The devices will support up to 45W super-fast charging 2.0.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+ come with an improved S Pen that uses a prediction algorithm for ultralow latency. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available in graphite colour and Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ in graphite, silver and pink gold colours.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available in a 12GB+256GB storage variant and is priced at ₹1,08,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and ₹1,22,999 for the 5G variant. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will be available in the 8GB+128GB storage variant. Galaxy Tab S8+ is priced at ₹74,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and ₹87999 for the 5G variant while the Galaxy Tab S8 is priced at ₹58,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and ₹70,999 for the 5G variant.

Offers

Samsung has also announced a host of offers for the devices.Customers buying Galaxy S22 Ultra can get Galaxy Watch4 worth ₹26,999 at ₹2,999 whereas customers purchasing Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 will get Galaxy Buds2 worth ₹11,999 at ₹2,999.

Additionally, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will get an upgrade bonus of ₹8,000 while other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of ₹5,000 on the purchase of Galaxy S22 series. Those purchasing Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will get a keyboard cover worth ₹22,999 for ₹11,500.

Galaxy Tab S8+ purchasers will get keyboard cover worth ₹12,499 for ₹6,250 and those purchasing Galaxy Tab S8 will get keyboard cover worth ₹9399 for ₹4,700, it said.