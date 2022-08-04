hamburger

OnePlus 10T launched in India

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, August 4 | Updated on: Aug 04, 2022
OnePlus launches 10T (Representative image)

OnePlus 10T 5G is available for sale from August 6

OnePlus has launched its 10T 5G smartphone. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers 150W charging support. The smartphone is available for pre-order and will be available for sale from August 6 on Amazon, OnePlus online and offline outlets.

Specifications

OnePlus 10T is equipped with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display and comes in two colour options — Jade Green and Moonstone Black. It comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX769 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, OnePlus said in a statement.

The handset comes in different variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at ₹49,999; 12GB RAM with 256GB storage at ₹54,999, and 16GB RAM with 256GB storage at ₹55,999and its availability is yet to be announced.

According to the company, the OnePlus 10T comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates. It packs a 4,800mAh battery and offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Published on August 04, 2022
