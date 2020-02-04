POCO X2 to be available in India from February 11

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
POCO on Tuesday announced the launch of the POCO X2 at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart from 12 noon on February 11.
The POCO X2 is the first device launched by the Chinese smartphone-maker after separating from former parent Xiaomi.
The POCO X2, equipped with the Android 10 OS, features a 120Hz HD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is powered by a RealityFlow engine. Both the display and the rear of the phone will be covered with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The phone has a Qualcomm processor and the Snapdragon 730G chipset. It is equipped with an octa-core Kryo 470 CPU cores and Adreno 618 GPU. POCO X2 has an AnTuTu score of 2,74,334 points which the company claims is among the highest in its segment. The X2 is also equipped with liquid cooling technology to prevent overheating.
It sports a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging. POCO claims that the phone charges up to 30 per cent in 15 minutes.
The X2 features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has UFS2.1 storage, with capacity up to 256GB and a hybrid slot for storage expansion.
The smartphone features a 64MP Quad Camera set-up. The POCO X2 is the first phone to feature the Sony IMX686 64MP wide-angle sensor. It also has an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens; a 2MP macro shooter with autofocus and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has dual in-screen selfie cameras including a 2MP depth sensor and a 20MP main camera. The selfie camera also doubles as a face unlock mechanism.
The first batch of POCO X2 devices will be limited edition, sporting a collage of names (employees, fans and developers) coming together to form the product name.
The POCO X2 will be available in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants priced at ₹15,999, ₹16,999 and ₹19,999 respectively. The colours available will be Matrix Purple, Atlantis Blue and Phoenix Red.
Customers will be able to avail an additional ₹1,000 discount on ICICI credit card and EMI transactions.
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...