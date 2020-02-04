POCO X2 to be available in India from February 11

POCO on Tuesday announced the launch of the POCO X2 at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart from 12 noon on February 11.

The POCO X2 is the first device launched by the Chinese smartphone-maker after separating from former parent Xiaomi.

Specs and features

The POCO X2, equipped with the Android 10 OS, features a 120Hz HD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is powered by a RealityFlow engine. Both the display and the rear of the phone will be covered with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone has a Qualcomm processor and the Snapdragon 730G chipset. It is equipped with an octa-core Kryo 470 CPU cores and Adreno 618 GPU. POCO X2 has an AnTuTu score of 2,74,334 points which the company claims is among the highest in its segment. The X2 is also equipped with liquid cooling technology to prevent overheating.

It sports a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging. POCO claims that the phone charges up to 30 per cent in 15 minutes.

The X2 features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has UFS2.1 storage, with capacity up to 256GB and a hybrid slot for storage expansion.

The smartphone features a 64MP Quad Camera set-up. The POCO X2 is the first phone to feature the Sony IMX686 64MP wide-angle sensor. It also has an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens; a 2MP macro shooter with autofocus and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has dual in-screen selfie cameras including a 2MP depth sensor and a 20MP main camera. The selfie camera also doubles as a face unlock mechanism.

The first batch of POCO X2 devices will be limited edition, sporting a collage of names (employees, fans and developers) coming together to form the product name.

X2 price

The POCO X2 will be available in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants priced at ₹15,999, ₹16,999 and ₹19,999 respectively. The colours available will be Matrix Purple, Atlantis Blue and Phoenix Red.

Customers will be able to avail an additional ₹1,000 discount on ICICI credit card and EMI transactions.