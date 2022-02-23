Nasscom centre launches Smart Manufacturing Forum for MSMEs

Ahmedabad, Feb 23 In an effort to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) optimise their operations and achieve maximum utilisation, the NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE), Gandhinagar, has launched the Smart Manufacturing Forum, an initiative to help MSMEs adopt 'Industry 4.0' solutions.

The forum will help manufacturing enterprises with an annual turnover of less than Rs 1,000 crore start, scale, and sustain the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions that can aid in optimising operations, maximising capacity utilisation, and building a resilient supply chain.

The forum will provide support in three verticals, including skills & capability building, handholding for the digital journey, and branding & market reach.

The manufacturers will also get 24x7 access to a smart manufacturing competency centre, a virtual platform to help them improve efficiency, productivity, and safety in plants by experiencing end-to-end smart manufacturing solutions.

"The Smart Manufacturing Forum has been launched with an aim to enable MSMEs to kickstart their digital journey and become future-ready. The forum will be a closed group of 100-150 forward-looking manufacturing enterprises working with us to build digital talent and implement low-cost and easy-to-deploy solutions from start-ups. Our focus will be on helping MSMEs enhance productivity, boost efficiency, and become globally competitive," said Amit Saluja, Senior Director & Centre Head – NASSCOM CoE, Gandhinagar.

The Smart Manufacturing Forum was launched at the third edition of UDYAM 4.0 Nayi Disha (Digital Innovation Solutions Helping Atmanirbharta)

Sachin Gusia, Managing Director, Gujarat Informatics Ltd, said the Smart Manufacturing Forum would help MSMEs maximise adoption of technology and lead them towards smart manufacturing.

"The Digital Manufacturing Champions Program, the government’s IT policies and a thriving start-up ecosystem are key enablers to provide a smart manufacturing push to MSMEs in the state," he added.