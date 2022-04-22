Netflix to make it easier to find favourite genres and categories with Category Hub in TV menu 

Netflix is updating its TV interface, revamping its row of categories with Category Hub. Category Hub in the TV menu is meant to help members find their favourite genres and discover new categories of films, series and specials, all in one place. Users can find this hub in the left-hand side menu on both adult and kids’ profiles. There, they will be able to see their personalised top three categories based on what they love to regularly watch.

“This new immersive experience will also include curated collections to celebrate local holidays like Earth Day or International Women’s Day, as well as globally popular categories like anime, drama, and children & family,” Netflix said in a post. “Think of this Category Hub as a more lively version of our old Categories row that’s tailored to your tastes and makes finding what to watch that much more simple,” it added.

The streaming platform most recently introduced Double Thumbs Up, a way for users to indicate what content they loved on the platform. “Double Thumbs Up is an additional way for members to let us know what types of series and films you want to see more of,” Netflix had said. Users can find this option next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons on the TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices.