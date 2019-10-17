Now securely login without passwords

Amazfit verge lite review: An affordable fitness fix
Ensurity Technologies, a Hyderabad-based cybersecurity solutions company, has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, a group of technology providers that integrated their solutions with Microsoft products to provide customers better protection, detection, and response.
“We are working with Microsoft for the last two years to integrate its ThinC brand of FIDO/FIDO2 certified biometric USB authenticators for passwordless access with Microsoft Azure Active Directory,” an Ensurity Technology statement has said.
The Azure Active Directory users can sign in password-free using a FIDO2 security key, the Microsoft Authenticator app, or Windows Hello.
User biometrics are securely stored within the device, while FIDO2 standard protocol is used to further authenticate the device to the server apps.
Registration of ThinC-AUTH users to apps is simple. Once registered, users can simply insert the device, authenticate with fingerprints and access registered apps in a hassle-free manner. ThinC-AUTH can be used for one-touch access to unlock digital resources both on cloud and on-premises.
“Additionally, admins can use a new Authentication methods blade in the Azure Active Directory admin portal that allows them to assign passwordless credentials using FIDO2 security keys and passwordless sign-in with Authenticator to users and groups,” it said.
“Joining MISA gives Ensurity tech the opportunity to strengthen its integrations with a wide range of Microsoft solutions and address the diverse security needs of customers globally,” Amit Mathur, COO of Ensurity Technologies, said.
“Passwordless login represents a shift in how customers will securely log in to their Windows 10 devices and authenticate to Microsoft Azure Active Directory-based applications and Services,” Alex Simons, Corporate Vice-President of Program Management at Microsoft, said.
