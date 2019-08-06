Info-tech

OYO appoints Gaurav Ajmera as COO India and South Asia

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 06, 2019 Published on August 06, 2019

Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it has appointed Gaurav Ajmera as the Chief Operating Officer for India and South Asia, effective from May 1, 2019.

With over 10 years of experience, Gaurav will play a key role in growing OYO’s business in South Asia, the company said in a statement. He will be reporting to Aditya Ghosh, the company’s chief executive officer for India and South Asia, it added.

“His appointment further strengthens OYO’s South Asia leadership that is dedicated and focused towards building the most loved and preferred hospitality brand,” Ghosh said.

