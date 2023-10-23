Peak XV’s scale-up programme Surge has launched its ninth cohort of early-stage start-ups featuring 32 founders across 13 start-ups.

It is the first since Peak XV’s rebrand from Sequoia India & South-East Asia, and forays into the greater Asia-Pacific expansion, with the inclusion of Australia-based start-ups.

Surge’s curated community of start-ups now includes nine cohorts, over 330 founders, and over 140 start-ups across 16 sectors in less than five years. To date, Surge start-ups have collectively raised over $2 billion in follow-on funding.

“As we kickstart new company-building journeys with our Surge 09 founders, it is clear that we are witnessing the incredible growth of AI and deep-tech innovation, as well as abundant talent in these sectors emerging from Asia. We are thrilled to be at the frontlines of innovation alongside our ambitious founders, who are leveraging their expertise to chart new ground in exciting, emerging technologies,” said Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV and Surge.

Surge 09 is a forward-thinking cohort comprising diverse companies from India, Singapore and Australia. Not only are these companies spearheading transformative changes within their respective industries, but over half have thriving cross-border operations with their sights set on the global market, said the firm.

In this cohort, Mindgrove and InCore are India’s first few semiconductor companies that are poised to play significant roles in the country’s ambition to become a global semiconductor hub. Mindgrove recently became the first Indian firm to join global silicon IP giant Imagination’s Open Access programme, the firm noted.

Surge 09 started last week and the founders are going through a 16-week hybrid programme focused on company-building. As with every cohort, the agenda features mentors that share their personal experiences and advice and are passionate about giving back to the founder community.

Past Surge speakers and mentors have included William Tanuwijaya (Tokopedia/GoTo), Siu Rui Quek (Carousell), Patrick Collison (Stripe), Nitin Kamath (Zerodha), Kunal Shah (CRED), Gaurav Munjal (Unacademy), and several others.

