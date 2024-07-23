Nasdaq-listed Pegasystems Inc, a workflow automation platform provider, has launched the launch of the Pega University Academic Program (UAP) Internship Immersion programme.

The programme will take over 100 engineering graduates and expose them to advanced Pega software skills.

“The two-week programme will immerse the participants in hands-on activities to hone their expertise in the latest Pega technologies. With a focus on decisioning, Pega GenAI Blueprint, and Pega GenAI, participants will be equipped to contribute immediately to Pega client projects upon completion,” Deepak Visweswaraiah, Vice-President (Platform Engineering) and Site Managing Director, Pegasystems India, has said.

“We are seeing increasing demand for Pega skills in the country. The additional skills will help them find better employment opportunities,” he said.

“The internship programme would help our clients achieve dual objectives: driving rapid business transformation and equipping their workforce with future-proof expertise,” he said.

“Recent advancements in AI are placing increasing demands on businesses to employ the required domain expertise from engineers. This has led to the need to fill a corporate-ready skill gap to ensure business efficiency and maintain customer credibility. We are addressing this skill gap through strategic collaborations with universities and technical colleges,” he said.