Data Centre provider, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), announced on Wednesday that it has launched its flagship data centre (MU1) in Mumbai. Its MU1 data centre provides 48 MW of critical IT capacity across two buildings and has achieved an IGBC platinum certification.

PDG invested $300 million to build the data centre campus on six acres within a larger IT campus at Airoli, Navi Mumbai. The campus will deliver secure and scalable data center capacity to hyperscalers — large cloud, content, commerce and fintech companies.

Green centre

PDG has delivered the data centre within 20 months of its announcement.

“In line with PDG’s vision to be the most progressive data centre player in the region in sustainability, MU1 will be powered up to 40 per cent by renewable energy and will operate on minimal water consumption. In addition to achieving IGBC Platinum certification, which is the highest standard of Green Buildings Certification, MU1 is the first Open Compute Project (OCP) certified data centre in the country. It will also be an Uptime Tier III certified facility,” the press release stated.

Rangu Salgame, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PDG, said, “India is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in the world today and is a key focus market for PDG. We are committed to delivering hyperscale grade capacity at global standards to our customers in India. The launch of MU1 further strengthens our position as a leading Pan-Asia data centre operator focused on creating sustainable value and being an enabler of digital growth. Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor that makes PDG the partner for hyperscalers across Asia Pacific.”

Demand driven

Established in 2017, PDG is a market leader in Asia’s hyperscale data center market with a presence in five countries with a portfolio of 20 data centres and 600 MW capacity, according to the press note.

“The demand for data centres has accelerated rapidly, driven by large-scale cloud adoption, enhanced Internet penetration and extensive digital transformation. Our MU1 data center provides state-of-the-art internet infrastructure designed to meet mission-critical requirements. With a formidable team of highly experienced data centre professionals, PDG has ambitious plans to scale and expand across India and is also committed to the cause of grooming young engineering talent into leaders of tomorrow,” said Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director, India, PDG.

PDG is expanding rapidly across Asia, with several projects under construction. The company is backed by blue-chip institutional investment firms, Warburg Pincus, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala).