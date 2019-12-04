Qualcomm bets on 5G, photography, security with new Snapdragon 865 and 765 chipsets

Building environment models with multimodal data
Qualcomm has announced its new set of chipsets in a move to take advantage of 5G networks and improve photography, multimedia experience and security in smartphones.
On Tuesday, the company launched its flagship chipset Snapdragon 865 along with budget chipset Snapdragon 765 and 765G. At the launch itself, companies like Xiaomi, Motorola, and Oppo spoke about their plans to launch their flagship devices on Snapdragon 865 in the next month or so.
HMD Global, on the other hand, hinted at launching a Snapdragon 765-based smartphone, which would be capable of high resolution photography and 4K videos.
The new chipset from Qualcomm will support up to 192MP camera sensors, along with highly-improved image processing capabilities.
Alex Katouzian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, unveiled two new 5G Snapdragon mobile platforms to lead and scale 5G and AI in 2020.
The flagship Snapdragon 865 mobile platform, which includes the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System, is designed for the next generation of flagship devices. The Snapdragon 765/765G bring integrated 5G connectivity, AI processing and select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences.
Xiaomi could be among the first smartphone brands to launch a 5G smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 processor. Bin Lin, Co-founder, Vice Chairman, Xiaomi, said, “In 2020 Q1, Xiaomi is proud to announce that we will be introducing our flagship Mi 10 – one of the world’s first smartphones to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. We expect 5G to enable a whole new set of form factors, including foldable devices.”
Motorola similarly promised to launch the world’s fastest 5G smartphone early next year using the Snapdragon 865 chip. Sergio Buniac, President, Motorola, said, “We will launch 5G devices early in 2020 and will be the fastest 5G phone on Qualcomm’s flagship platform. We will push the boundaries of 5G, targeting speeds in excess of 5Gbps.”
Katouzian also announced 3D Sonic Max, the latest version of their ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. 3D Sonic Max offers a recognition area that is 17x larger than the previous generation, allowing for increased security via simultaneous two-finger authentication, increased speed and ease of use.
A larger sensor means better security, which was a challenge with optical and ultrasound fingerprint readers so far. A larger sensor will capture more information and look for more signs to identify a person.
