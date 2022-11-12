Raminfo Ltd, an e-governance and technology solutions provider, has reported flat growth in its net profit at ₹1.96 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Owing to improved profit margins, we were able to maintain the same profits level despite marginal lower income during the current financial quarter,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company reported a total income of ₹19.54 crore in the quarter as against ₹28.60 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

“We have bagged orders worth ₹5 crore during the quarter from our clients in the Eastern region. Since the business prospects are looking bright in the region, we are planning to open a regional office in Kolkata this financial year,” Srinath Reddy Lingamdinne, Managing Director of Raminfo Ltd, said.