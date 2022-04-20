Rohit Sharma launches edtech app Infinity Learn

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has launched Infinity Learn — an edtech app focused on students in Classes 6 to 12 — on Insta Live.

The flagship app Learn by Sri Chaitanya will help students with personalised and interactive teaching.

“It helps them prepare with ease for competitive exams such as IIT, NEET and CBSE board exams,” said Sushma Boppana, Founder-Director, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, she said the app offers interactive video classes where students can ask questions by raising their hands or by using the live chat option.

“The students get access to recorded classes anytime. They will also get easier and faster access to mock tests, previous years papers and flash cards with animations,” she said.

The app periodically generates a detailed report that helps identify a learner’s strengths and weaknesses.

“The advanced learning platform personalises learning, encourages learners at every step, celebrates small wins acting as a support system throughout the learning process,” said Ujjwal Singh, Chief Executive Officer and President of Infinity Learn.