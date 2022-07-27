Samsung launches One UI 5 beta

Samsung launched its official One UI 5 beta forum on its Community website and will be accessible to the public real soon.

As per a blog post by a Samsung fan forum, the Korean tech giant aims at gathering feedback from One UI 5 users through customary channels, including the company’s own Members app and the Community forums. Samsung introduced the One UI 5.0 beta program under the “One UI Beta Program”.

Samsung has been testing One UI 5 beta internally for at least a month now, and anytime soon the company could roll out the beta for public access.

One UI 5 is backed by Android 13, and the company plans to run its own public testing phase for its exclusive One UI skin. The official support forums are public now.

Even though Samsung has have launched One UI 5 beta, it is only limited to a few markets for now.