Samsung launches Galaxy M13 series in India

Samsung has launched its Galaxy M13 series in 4G and 5G variants. The smartphones will be available on Samsung’s website, Amazon, and select retail stores from July 23, 2022.

Specifications

Galaxy M13 5G is powered by Dimensity 700 processor, a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support and the ability to expand its RAM. The handset, with a 6.5-inch LCD display and a 90Hz refresh rate, supports expandable storage of up to 1TB. It comes with an 11 5G Band Support. The 4G version comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+LCD display. The Galaxy M13 series has a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide and a depth lens. The handset has three color variants: Midnight Blue, Aqua Green and Stardust Brown.

Pricing

The 5G variant with 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB storage is priced at ₹13,999, while the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹15,999. Galaxy M13 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced ₹11,999, and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is at ₹13,999.