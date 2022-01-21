Samsung to unveil the next generation of Galaxy at Unpacked event in February

Samsung is set to unveil the next generation of its Galaxy S series of smartphones at its upcoming Unpacked event in February, Samsung President and Head of MX Business TM Roh has confirmed.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” Roh said in a blog post.

Improved features

The Samsung executive further teased the upcoming features of the phone including improved photography and videography experiences, along with better “power, speed and tools.”

“You will enjoy cutting edge-innovations made possible thanks to the smartest Galaxy experience yet. All while feeling good about being part of the most sustainable Galaxy ecosystem,” said Roh.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, as per reports.

The smartphones are expected to be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 mobile platforms, depending on the region.

Samsung last year had launched its new series of foldable devices instead of a new Note device as it does during its Unpacked event.

“We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals putting ink to paper. And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love,” Roh said.

The exact date and further details for the upcoming Unpacked event and the devices to be launched are yet to be specified.