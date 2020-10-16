Samsung trolls Apple for not providing a charger with iPhone 12

Samsung, in a recent social media post, took a dig at rival Apple for not including a charger with its latest flagship phone series, the iPhone 12.

Apple has launched its latest iPhone 12 series with as many as four new models. The tech giant announced that it will not be bundling a charger or earpods with the phone.

Apple rival Samsung, mocking Apple’s decision to not ship a charger with the phone posted a picture of a power adapter that read, ‘Included with your Galaxy,’ on Facebook.

“Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a phone,” the South Korean electronics giant wrote on Facebook.

This is not the first time the Samsung has taken a dig at Apple. Apple’s decision to not include a charger with the phone had sparked a meme fest on social media with many users trolling the brand’s decision.

Samsung’s post has garnered over one lakh reactions and more than 65,000 shares on Facebook.

Apple, in its announcement, had said that the decision to not include a charger and earpods was for “further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70 per cent more boxes to be shipped on a pallet.”