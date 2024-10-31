Sealy, a leading mattress brand, opened its first manufacturing facility in India. The factory, located in Gosaiguda village near Hyderabad, will produce Sealy’s premium mattresses for the domestic market, including the company’s signature Posturepedic range.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior executives from Sealy International, including Simon Dyer, Executive Chairman and CEO, and George Dyer, Managing Director.

The 143-year-old company has a network of 60 manufacturing facilities across the globe, a press release said here on Wednesday.

“Hyderabad’s skilled workforce, proximity to key suppliers, robust infrastructure, and favourable logistics make it the ideal hub for our expansion,” GSS Jagannath, General Manager of Sealy India, said.

“This new facility will not only meet the needs of our Indian consumers but also serve our hospitality partners and selected neighbouring markets, including Nepal and Bangladesh. We look forward to growing our distribution network and expanding Sealy’s manufacturing footprint across key regions,” he said.