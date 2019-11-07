Documents show Facebook controlling competitors with user data: report

Office buzz: 4-day week works!
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Documents show Facebook controlling competitors with user data: report
Facebook has modified its data sharing app policies since Cambridge Analytica issue. File Photo - Reuters
Facebook has modified its data sharing app policies since Cambridge Analytica issue. File Photo - Reuters
RELATED
Facebook now has a new logo
Facebook says unknowingly shared private group data with partners
Facebook reports new data breach in which 100 partners got access to user information
Leaked documents from a civil suit against Facebook show how the social network aimed to employ user data as a tool for bargaining and to manipulate competitors, NBC News reported on Wednesday.
Some 7,000 pages of documents reveal how Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and his team harnessed users’ personal information to reward partners by giving them preferential data, while depriving rivals of the same sort of information, it reported.
NBC said the emails, notes and other documents dated as far back as 2011 and were supposed to be kept out of the public eye pending the civil case in California. They show, for example, how Amazon received special data access after purchasing advertising on Facebook, while an app called MessageMe was denied data after growing so large it became a competitor, NBC reported.
While acting out of self-motivation, Facebook planned to portray the moves as protective of user privacy, the documents showed. The lawsuit was filed by a now defunct start-up called Six4Three, which created a failed app called Pikinis.
Through the app users could find Facebook pictures of people in bathing suits, but in order to work, the app’s software had to be able to access the data of Facebook users and their friends. The suit accuses Facebook of abusing its power over user data, although most of the documents filed in the case have been sealed by a judge at Facebook’s request.
Facebook has been adamant that “documents Six4Three gathered for this baseless case are only part of the story and are presented in a way that is very misleading without additional context.” The social network contends that the suit by Six4Three is aimed at compelling it to provide the kind of data access that was taken advantage of in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.
Up to 87 million users potentially had their data hijacked by political consulting group Cambridge Analytica, which was working for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Facebook has modified its data sharing app policies since then.
Meanwhile, a British parliamentary committee investigating whether Facebook was being used to manipulate election results published 250 pages of internal Facebook documents from the Six4Three civil suit late last year. The committee said emails showed the social media giant offered Netflix and other popular apps preferential access to people’s data even after it had tightened its privacy rules.
SHARE