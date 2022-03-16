Facebook is now on TikTok

Facebook now has its own TikTok account and already has around 15.1K followers. Reportedly, Facebook has not shared any public videos on its account.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, spotted Facebook’s entrance to TikTok and tweeted recently.

Look who just joined TikTok pic.twitter.com/q0ifaTFPMY — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 13, 2022

The verified account has a blue checkmark and carries a description in its bio saying, “We believe people can do more together, than alone.”

A spokesperson of Facebook confirmed the presence on TikTok and said to AdWeek, “Brands leverage a variety of channels, including some of our social media platforms, to reach and engage with the people using their products and services every day. Our intent with establishing a brand presence and cultivating community on platforms like TikTok or others is no different.”

In Meta’s Q4 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “TikTok is so big as a competitor already and continues to grow at quite a faster rate off of a very large base.”