YouTube Android app to soon get transcription feature

The video-streaming platform YouTube is now rolling out a transcription feature for its Android app following its introduction on the desktop version.

Server-side transcription feature

Once the video is live, the user can tap the 'show transcript' button below the video's description and scroll through the transcript of the video. The feature adapted to the mobile’s UI is similar to that of the desktop version, GSM Arena said. It is a server side update. Consequently, users will have to wait until it becomes available to them.

The feature has proved to be useful for long videos. It enables users to find or extract their favorite part of a video by searching for the auto-generated transcript. They can read along with the video or directly jump to a specific timecode.

YouTube Vanced app

In another related update, Android users will no longer be able to use the YouTube Vanced application, an app which blocks all video ads on YouTube. After facing a legal threat from Google, the creators of Vanced have stopped all further development of the project.

The app currently installed on Android will continue to work without any further updates and is likely to stop working at some point soon.

The creators of Vanced tweeted, "In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. Thank you all for supporting us over the years."

Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it's something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years. — Vanced Official (@YTVanced) March 13, 2022