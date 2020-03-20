Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Short video platform Likee’s active user engagement triples in Oct-Dec quarter
Short video platform Likee, owned by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd has tripled its Monthly Active User (MAU) engagement in the October-December 2019 period.
According to the company release, for October-December 2019 Quarter, the MAU of Likee reached 115.3 million for October-December 2019 Quarter against 37.4 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
In India, Likee has collaborations with 10 film and music production houses, such as Salman Khan Films, T-Series, Fox Star Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, Just Music and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt Ltd, which gave further push to the user engagement on the platform through various hashtag challenges, the company said.
Likee spokesperson Mike Ong said, “We continued to expand Likee's geographic coverage, refine its content offerings, and augment its monetization capabilities.”
As per Sensor Tower report for January 2020, Likee was among the six most downloaded non-gaming apps globally, and ranked second in the short video platform category. Likee was also placed as the No. 1 app in ‘Top 10 Breakout Apps’ list according to App Annie’s report of 2019.
