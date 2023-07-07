Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform, news website Semafor reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.

Meta, which launched Threads on Wednesday and has logged more than 30 million sign ups, looks to take on Elon Musk's Twitter by taking advantage of Instagram's billions of users.

Spiro, in his letter, accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information," the report said.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote in the letter.

"No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that's just not a thing," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a Threads post.

A former senior Twitter employee told Reuters they were not aware of any former staffers working on Threads, nor any senior personnel who landed at Meta at all.

Meanwhile, Twitter owner Musk said, "Competition is fine, cheating is not," in response to a tweet citing the news.

Since Musk's takeover of the social media platform, Twitter has seen competition from Mastodon and Bluesky among others. Threads' user interface, however, has a striking resemblance to the microblogging platform.

Still, Threads does not support keyword searches or direct messages.

Spiro did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

