Twitter will now let users pin conversations Atheir inbox

Twitter is rolling out a feature to pin conversations in the inbox on iOS, Android and web.

Users can pin up to six conversations in their inbox.

“Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox. Available on Android, iOS, and web,” the microblogging platformtweeted from its official Support account.

As noted by the Verge, the feature was previously only available to users who have subscribed to Twitter Blue, Twitter’s paid subscription offering. It is now being expanded to all users on Android, iOS, and the web.

As per the video shared by Twitter, users can swipe on the conversation that they want to pin in the app. They will be able to see a pin icon on the left side of the DM when they swipe. They can click on it and pin the conversation.

Separately, Twitter on Thursday rolled out the feature for developers of automated accounts to self identify their accounts as “good bots” with a label.

“We’re launching labels for developer-created accounts so you can identify more of the good bots and their helpful Tweets,” it said.