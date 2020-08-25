Verloop.io raises $5 million in Series A funding

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
₹1117 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 As the stock has breached the resistance of ₹1,100, go ...
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Verloop.io raises $5 million in Series A funding
Gaurav Singh, Founder & CEO, Verloop.io
Gaurav Singh, Founder & CEO, Verloop.io
Platform enables B2C businesses to automate conversations with customers across channels
Verloop.io, a customer support automation platform, promoted by GrowthStory, has raised $5 million as a part of its Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation (backed by ADQ and managed by Falcon Edge Capital) along with existing investors IDFC Parampara and Kris Gopalakrishnan.
Verloop.io enables B2C businesses to automate their conversations with customers across channels and has processed over two billion queries from customers across its 150-plus enterprise clients. Decathlon, Cleartrip, Dar Al Arkan, Fetchr, Livpure, Adani Capital, DSP Mutual Fund, Rentomojo, Scripbox are among its clients across India, South-East Asia and West Asia.
“This investment, especially during Covid times, is an endorsement of our machine learning capabilities. We help our clients with 60 per cent successful query resolution within the first week, 75 per cent within six months and up to 90 per cent within 18 months of working with us. Our revenue grew 200 per cent in FY20. From March to date, our revenue has already grown 3X and our team size has grown 2X as demand for automation from enterprises shot up due to Covid-19. We will exit FY21 with 5X revenue growth. We are now looking to hire top talent and build further traction for the business globally,” said Gaurav Singh, founder and CEO of Verloop.io. The company plans to add 60 more employees to its 80-member team by March 2021.
Better customer experience
“With rapidly changing consumer behaviour, brands are now looking to enhance their customer support experience. We are excited to back Verloop.io and believe their offering is well tied with increasing demand for solutions that enable brands to supercharge their support teams and drive growth,” said Navroz D. Udwadia, co-founder and Partner of Falcon Edge Capital.
Founded in 2015, Verloop.io has offices in Bengaluru, the US, Abu Dhabi and is opening one in Singapore shortly.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE