WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for desktop version that would enable users adjust the font size as per their preference, according to Wabetainfo.

A new option to adjust text size will appear within the app settings, under “Personalization” menu. Text size option in WhatsApp desktop version will enhance the user experience.

In addition, some new shortcuts are available to quickly adjust text size. One can reset the text size with CTRL + 0.

The feature is currently available for WhatsApp beta users on Windows.

