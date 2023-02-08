Meta, on Tuesday, announced the introduction of new features to status on WhatsApp. The tech giant said in a newsroom post that these features make it easier for users to express themselves and connect with others.

Here is a brief look at the updates.

Private Audience Selector

WhatsApp users can now choose who can view their status when it updates. Recent audience selection will be saved and used for future status updates, Meta said.

Voice status

With voice status, WhatsApp users can record and share voice messages for upto 30 seconds on their status. “Voice status can be used for sending more personal updates, especially if you feel more comfortable expressing yourself by talking rather than typing,” Meta noted.

Status reactions

WhatsApp will also add status reactions: users can reply to any status updates from their contacts by swiping up and selecting one of eight emojis, which include heart-eyes, clapping hands, and confetti, among others.

Status profile ring

The new profile status ring will be present around contacts’ profile picture when they update their status. This ring will be visible in chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info, the report said.

Link previews

Meta also announced that when users post a link to their status, an automatic visual preview of its content will be displayed. Such previews will be similar to those seen when users message links, it said.

Meta added that the updates have started rolling out to users globally, and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

