WhatsApp has released the ability to share up to 100 media within chats. At present, the feature is available to some beta testers on Android and will roll to more users in the coming days. This comes after the instant messaging platform recently enabled users to set longer group descriptions.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, users can attempt to choose more than 30 media using the media picker within a chat. Users will be able to send 100 media if the feature is available to them.

Here is the screenshot of the feature shared by WABetaInfo:



“In addition, we think that the new limit helps prevent users from selecting the same photo or video more than once in case they need to send a lot of media files,” WABetaInfo said in its report.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on the ability to pin messages within the Android app. At present, the platform only lets users pin chats to the top.

