Meta’s Instagram allows users to save ‘original photos’- or photos posted on its feed, directly to their device’s camera roll or photo library. This includes posted videos as well.

Save orignial media on iPhone app

Step 1: Open Instagram app

Step 2: Go to Profile

Step 3: Tap the three lines on the upper right corner

Step 4: Select ‘Settings’, then go to ‘Account’

Step 5: Tap ‘Original photos’

Step 6: Switch on the ‘Save original photos’ button

Save original media on Android app

Step 1: Open Instagram app

Step 2: Go to Profile

Step 3: Tap the three lines on the upper right corner

Step 4: Select ‘Settings’, then go to ‘Account’, and tap ‘Original posts’

Step 5: Switch on ‘Save original posts’ to turn it on

Step 6: Users can also individually switch on ‘Save posted photos’ and ‘Save posted videos’

Any photos and videos posted on the Instagram feed will be automatically to the camera roll. These include media edited through Instagram.

