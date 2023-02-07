Meta’s Instagram allows users to save ‘original photos’- or photos posted on its feed, directly to their device’s camera roll or photo library. This includes posted videos as well.
Save orignial media on iPhone app
Step 1: Open Instagram app
Step 2: Go to Profile
Step 3: Tap the three lines on the upper right corner
Step 4: Select ‘Settings’, then go to ‘Account’
Step 5: Tap ‘Original photos’
Step 6: Switch on the ‘Save original photos’ button
Also read: Instagram working on Twitter Blue-like subscription: Report
Save original media on Android app
Step 1: Open Instagram app
Step 2: Go to Profile
Step 3: Tap the three lines on the upper right corner
Step 4: Select ‘Settings’, then go to ‘Account’, and tap ‘Original posts’
Step 5: Switch on ‘Save original posts’ to turn it on
Step 6: Users can also individually switch on ‘Save posted photos’ and ‘Save posted videos’
Any photos and videos posted on the Instagram feed will be automatically to the camera roll. These include media edited through Instagram.