YouTube may limit access to 4K videos only to premium users, according to reports. The video streaming platform has not put the 4K video streaming feature under the paywall for all users. Some users posted on Reddit and Twitter that they have observed that on iOS.

Users noted on social media that YouTube has been asking them to upgrade their free plan to stream 4K. A Twitter user shared a screenshot showing a ‘premium’ banner under a video quality of more than 1440p.

So, after testing up to 12 ads on YouTube for non-Premium users, now some users reported that they also have to get a Premium account just to watch videos in 4K. pic.twitter.com/jJodoAxeDp — Alvin (@sondesix) October 1, 2022

The company recently announced the conclusion of its test to stream some unskippable ads before the start of a long video.

The company added $6.87 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. YouTube Premium is available in India at ₹139 per month without auto-renewal and ₹129 per month with auto-renewal.

YouTube Premium features ad-free videos, background playback and the ability to download videos for offline viewing. The platform recently added the ability to zoom videos exclusively for premium users.

