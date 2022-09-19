YouTube concludes testing of 10 unskippable ads in one break

YouTube has concluded experimenting with ten unskippable ads during a single break, the video streaming platform confirmed in a statement to 9to5Google.

“We ran a small experiment globally that served multiple ads in an ad pod when viewers watched longer videos on connected TVs. The goal is to build a better experience for viewers by reducing ad breaks. We have concluded this small experiment,” YouTube said.

The platform generally streams ads before a video and during the video if the creator permits it. In recent times, some users have witnessed as many as 10 unskippable ads and voiced concern on Reddit and Twitter.

The company has not acknowledged the uptick, according to reports.

However, ‘Team YouTube’ has responded to a user on Twitter naming these ads as ‘bumper ads’.

hmm...this may happen with a certain type of ad format called bumper ads, since they're only up to 6 seconds long. if you'd like, you can send feedback directly from YouTube via the send feedback tool — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 7, 2022