YouTube will now let creators add voiceovers and original sounds to Shorts on iOS. The Google-owned video streaming platform has recently added another iOS feature similar to TikTok. Users can reply to comments with a new video — introduced on TikTok in 2020, which later surfaced on Instagram.

Also read: YouTube announces Creator Music to shop music and share revenue

Here’s how to add voiceovers to your Shorts

Step 1: Tap the checkmark button in the bottom right of the camera screen.

Step 2: Tap the voiceover button.

Step 3: Move the white line appearing on the video filmstrip to the spot you want to start the voiceover.

Step 4: Record the voiceover by pressing the red button. You can also hold the button while recording and release it to stop.

Step 5: You can adjust audio levels through the volume panel.

Also read: YouTube’s dislike button barely works